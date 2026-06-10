U.S. Soldiers from the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, pose for a photo with U.S. Park Police officers near the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9748438
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-LK770-2480
|Resolution:
|6803x4535
|Size:
|8.97 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C. [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.