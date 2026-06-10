Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.

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U.S. Army Pfc. Brendan Adams, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrols at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)