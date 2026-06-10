Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Terrance Echols, left, Sgt. Andrew Guthrie, second from left, Spc. Charles Wheaton, fifth from left, and Pfc. Labrannon Hughes, right, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, pose for a photo with members of the public in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)