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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 16]

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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Guthrie, Spc. Terrance Echols, Spc. Charles Wheaton, and Pfc. Labrannon Hughes, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 18:55
    Photo ID: 9748430
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-LK770-2237
    Resolution: 6458x4305
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C. [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers Patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers Patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.
    U.S. Park Police officers patrol ahead of UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C.

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom 250

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