Madigan Army Medical Center celebrated 2026 Graduate Medical Education class graduation June 12

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JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center celebrated the graduation of its 2026 Graduate Medical Education class June 12, recognizing physicians and health professionals who completed rigorous military medical training programs designed to strengthen military readiness and support the future of military medicine.



The ceremony honored residents and fellows from multiple specialties who successfully completed their training and are prepared to serve across the Military Health System, providing high-quality care to service members, families and beneficiaries worldwide.



Graduate Medical Education programs play a critical role in developing clinically proficient military healthcare professionals capable of delivering care in both garrison and operational environments. The graduates represent the next generation of military medical leaders who will support force readiness and enhance the medical capabilities of deployed and home-station units.



Madigan's Graduate Medical Education enterprise is among the largest in the Department of War, training physicians and healthcare professionals across numerous specialties while supporting operational medicine, research and patient care.



As the graduates transition to their next assignments, they carry forward the skills, professionalism and values developed at Madigan, contributing to a medically ready force and a ready medical force.



Madigan Army Medical Center congratulates its 2026 graduates and thanks them for their dedication, compassion and service to the nation.