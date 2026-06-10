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    Gen. Grynkewich Meets USAFE Defender at Berlin-Brandenburg

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    Gen. Grynkewich Meets USAFE Defender at Berlin-Brandenburg

    GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, speaks with SSgt. Emily Bigler, USAFE Defender, during the ILA Berlin Air Show, June 10, 2026, Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. The biennial event brings the global aerospace industry to the heart of Europe, providing a platform to promote U.S. equipment and demonstrate that military strength and economic security go hand in hand. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 08:19
    Photo ID: 9748047
    VIRIN: 260610-F-LF690-9859
    Resolution: 8256x5024
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gen. Grynkewich Meets USAFE Defender at Berlin-Brandenburg, by TSgt Tia Hambrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #USEUCOM #Freedom250inEurope #Freedom250 #America250 #Freedom250inEurope

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