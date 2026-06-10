Gen. Grynkewich Meets USAFE Defender at Berlin-Brandenburg

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, speaks with SSgt. Emily Bigler, USAFE Defender, during the ILA Berlin Air Show, June 10, 2026, Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. The biennial event brings the global aerospace industry to the heart of Europe, providing a platform to promote U.S. equipment and demonstrate that military strength and economic security go hand in hand. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)