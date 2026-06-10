U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) fires its Close-in Weapon System during a Pre-Action Aim Calibration fire while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 3, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 06:29
|Photo ID:
|9748035
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-ER894-1163
|Resolution:
|3352x1886
|Size:
|977.76 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Mustin conducts a CIWS PAC fire [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.