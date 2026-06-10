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    Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 6 of 6]

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    Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the South China Sea, June 8, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 22:53
    Photo ID: 9747764
    VIRIN: 260608-N-CO542-1326
    Resolution: 4117x2745
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 6 of 6], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk

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    TAGS

    MH-60S
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    HSC 21
    Reenlistment
    Flight Operations

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