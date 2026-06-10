Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the South China Sea, June 8, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 22:53
|Photo ID:
|9747764
|VIRIN:
|260608-N-CO542-1326
|Resolution:
|4117x2745
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Boxer Sailor Reenlists Aboard MH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 6 of 6], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.