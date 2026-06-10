Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Airman Rodrick Miller, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), prepares to refuel an F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on the ship’s flight deck, June 7, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)