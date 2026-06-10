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    Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations [Image 7 of 8]

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    Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Seaman Martin Perez 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, approaches the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, June 6, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 22:48
    Photo ID: 9747723
    VIRIN: 260606-N-NP484-2068
    Resolution: 3711x2474
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Martin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training Brief
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    USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training Brief
    Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations
    Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations
    Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations
    Boxer Sailors, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Flight Operations

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission readiness
    HSC 21
    VMM 163
    Flight Operations

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