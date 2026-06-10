Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Tanya Diaz, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, provides remarks during the 6th HCOS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2026. This ceremony marked the beginning of Diaz’s tenure as the 6th HCOS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)