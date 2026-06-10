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    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026 [Image 5 of 8]

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    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Angelica Richardson 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tanya Diaz, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, receives the first salute from her airmen during the 6th HCOS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2026. The first salute is a formal greeting an incoming commander receives from the unit's assembled troops immediately upon assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9746885
    VIRIN: 260610-F-YO982-6278
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026

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    TAGS

    Military Customs
    6th air refueling wing
    Passing of Guidon
    Health Services Support
    Change of command

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