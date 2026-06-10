Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Tanya Diaz, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, receives the first salute from her airmen during the 6th HCOS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2026. The first salute is a formal greeting an incoming commander receives from the unit's assembled troops immediately upon assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)