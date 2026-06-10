Airmen assigned to the 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron attend the 6 HCOS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2026. This ceremony marked the beginning of Col. Tanya Diaz’s tenure as the HCOS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9746881
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-YO982-6347
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.