Airman First 1st Class Angelynne Molina, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, stands in formation during the 6th HCOS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9746880
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-YO982-7020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.