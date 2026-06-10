Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026

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Airman First 1st Class Angelynne Molina, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, stands in formation during the 6th HCOS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)