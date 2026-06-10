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    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026 [Image 7 of 8]

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    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Angelica Richardson 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman First 1st Class Angelynne Molina, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, stands in formation during the 6th HCOS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9746880
    VIRIN: 260610-F-YO982-7020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026
    Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026

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    TAGS

    Military Customs
    6th air refueling wing
    Passing of Guidon
    Health Services Support
    Change of command

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