Healthcare Operations Squadron Assumption of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Somsel, 6th Medical Group commander, gives remarks during the 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2026. The 6th HCOS ensures the 6th MDG has the resources, personnel, and systems to provide quality healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)