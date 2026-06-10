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    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts In-stream Onload [Image 6 of 11]

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    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts In-stream Onload

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, marshals a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), attached to ACU 5, during an in-stream onload at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2026. The in-stream onload transported personnel and equipment to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as part of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s embarkation process for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9746852
    VIRIN: 260608-M-EU506-1189
    Resolution: 6582x4388
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts In-stream Onload [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ACU 5
    15thMEU
    Marines
    USS Essex
    RIMPAC26

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