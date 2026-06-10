The Battalion Lifeline

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Two former combat medics, Sgt. Brent Kendall and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Soria, graduated from the Army’s Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) to become highly autonomous medical providers at the tactical edge. The rigorous 30-month program challenged them to transition from executing algorithmic trauma care to applying complex, critical diagnostic thinking. By choosing the Army PA route over traditional medical school, these graduates leveraged their prior military leadership to rapidly return to the operational force and serve as a medical authority for deployed Soldiers.