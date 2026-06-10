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    The Battalion Lifeline

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    The Battalion Lifeline

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Two former combat medics, Sgt. Brent Kendall and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Soria, graduated from the Army’s Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) to become highly autonomous medical providers at the tactical edge. The rigorous 30-month program challenged them to transition from executing algorithmic trauma care to applying complex, critical diagnostic thinking. By choosing the Army PA route over traditional medical school, these graduates leveraged their prior military leadership to rapidly return to the operational force and serve as a medical authority for deployed Soldiers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:07
    Photo ID: 9745563
    VIRIN: 260612-D-JU906-1000
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Battalion Lifeline, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Interservice Physician Assistant Program
    IPAP Phase II
    PA
    combat medic

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