41st FAB Change of Command

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U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, left, outgoing commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command, pose for a photo during a change of command ceremony at the 7ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 11, 2026. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)