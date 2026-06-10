41st FAB Change of Command

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Rachel Maxwell, center, wife of U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, outgoing commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade, poses with Dana Tillis, right, wife of Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command, and Jessica Fedorisin, wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin, senior enlisted advisor of 7ATC, during a change of command ceremony at the 7ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 11, 2026. Col. Maxwell relinquished command of 41st FAB to Col. David Henderson. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)