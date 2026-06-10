41st FAB Change of Command

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Alexander Krone, right, Chief Forestry Director at Grafenwoehr, presents a farewell gift to U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, outgoing commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 11, 2026. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)