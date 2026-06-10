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    41st FAB Change of Command [Image 3 of 8]

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    41st FAB Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Alexander Krone, right, Chief Forestry Director at Grafenwoehr, presents a farewell gift to U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, outgoing commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 11, 2026. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 05:57
    Photo ID: 9745155
    VIRIN: 260611-A-BS310-1233
    Resolution: 7001x4667
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Railgunners
    VCorps
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