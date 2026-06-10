41st FAB Change of Command

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U.S. Army Col. David Henderson, incoming commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade, provides his remarks during a change of command ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 11, 2026. Col. Frank Maxwell relinquished command to Col. Henderson. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)