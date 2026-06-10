Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026

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U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 work with Latvian engineers to create an expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia, June 10, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.