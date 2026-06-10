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    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026 [Image 4 of 12]

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    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026

    LATVIA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 work with Latvian engineers to create an expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, in Liepaja, Latvia, June 10, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 02:38
    Photo ID: 9744896
    VIRIN: 260610-N-XT273-1004
    Resolution: 3220x1808
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026
    Seabees, Latvian Engineers Build Expeditionary Arctic Bee Hut During BALTOPS 2026

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    BALTOPS2026

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