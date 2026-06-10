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    CFAY Distributes Water to Residents [Image 6 of 6]

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    CFAY Distributes Water to Residents

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 11, 2026) – Sailors distribute bottled water to residents at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka on Japan, June 11, 2026. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Public Works provides free bottled water to tenants ahead of a planned boil water advisory associated with a major water line repair project. Distribution sites operate daily from June 11-22 to help residents prepare while critical infrastructure improvements are completed to maintain the safety and reliability of the installation’s water system. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 02:38
    Photo ID: 9744877
    VIRIN: 260611-N-SG091-1005
    Resolution: 5918x3945
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY Distributes Water to Residents [Image 6 of 6], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY Distributes Water to Residents
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    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)

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