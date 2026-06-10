189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap

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Airman 1st Class John Rabadan (left) is shown how to tie string to batter boards by Master Sgt. Michael Thomas, both Engineering Flight, 189th Civil Engineer Squadron, during a week-long training event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on June 11, 2026. Sharpening the skills of civil engineers is vital to maintaining facilities and utilities for operational and humanitarian use at home and in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)