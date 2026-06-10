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    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 20 of 20]

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    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Airman 1st Class John Rabadan (left) is shown how to tie string to batter boards by Master Sgt. Michael Thomas, both Engineering Flight, 189th Civil Engineer Squadron, during a week-long training event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on June 11, 2026. Sharpening the skills of civil engineers is vital to maintaining facilities and utilities for operational and humanitarian use at home and in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 21:07
    Photo ID: 9744652
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-IL408-3015
    Resolution: 8083x5389
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap
    189th CES Trains at Fort Indiantown Gap

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    Civil Engineer
    ANG
    Arkansas National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing
    Air National Guard
    Civil Engineering

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