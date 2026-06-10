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    Naval Station Rota Basketball Court Pre-Renovation [Image 3 of 5]

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    Naval Station Rota Basketball Court Pre-Renovation

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 27, 2026) – An unaccompanied housing barracks basketball court sits in degraded condition prior to scheduled renovations. The Department of the Navy’s Barracks Task Force identified this facility for comprehensive upgrades funded by the One Big Beautiful Bill. Three basketball courts onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain are being resurfaced, repainted, and receiving new hoops, ensuring that NAVSTA Rota’s more than 600 unaccompanied housing residents have vibrant living and social areas. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota provides U.S., NATO, and allied forces a strategic hub for operations wherever and whenever they are needed. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and sustaining combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish relationship. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9743781
    VIRIN: 260527-N-MY408-1007
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Station Rota Basketball Court Pre-Renovation [Image 5 of 5], by LT Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Station Rota
    BTF
    Navy Region EURAFCENT
    CNIC
    Barracks Task Force

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