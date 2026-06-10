68th TMC Change of Command

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On 10 June, 2026 the 68th Theater Medical Command bid farewell to its commanding general and welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General presided over the ceremony. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tracy Michael, who commanded the 68th TMC since Sep. 2024, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Raney. Michael departs Europe for his new position in Falls Church, Va. as Director of Policy and Force Integration at the Office of The Surgeon General. Raney comes to 68th TMC from Falls Church, Va. where he was the Deputy Surgeon General. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)

"CONSERVE POWER"