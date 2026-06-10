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    68th TMC Change of Command [Image 10 of 16]

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    68th TMC Change of Command

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On 10 June, 2026 the 68th Theater Medical Command bid farewell to its commanding general and welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General presided over the ceremony. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tracy Michael, who commanded the 68th TMC since Sep. 2024, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Raney. Michael departs Europe for his new position in Falls Church, Va. as Director of Policy and Force Integration at the Office of The Surgeon General. Raney comes to 68th TMC from Falls Church, Va. where he was the Deputy Surgeon General. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)
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    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:19
    Photo ID: 9743244
    VIRIN: 260610-A-JW006-5767
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68th TMC Change of Command [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command
    68th TMC Change of Command

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