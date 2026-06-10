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    KATUSA Friendship Week: Run [Image 4 of 7]

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    KATUSA Friendship Week: Run

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Eun Jun Choi 

    8th Army

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division run in formation during the KATUSA Friendship Week Run Across the Peninsula at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event that strengthens the bond between U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean service members, highlighting the enduring alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Eun Jun Choi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 01:48
    Photo ID: 9741879
    VIRIN: 260608-A-OT154-7320
    Resolution: 6567x4315
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week: Run [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Eun Jun Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Readiness
    Eighth Army
    KATUSA Friendship Week
    Pacific Victors
    KFW 2026

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