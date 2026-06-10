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Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division run in formation during the KATUSA Friendship Week Run Across the Peninsula at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event that strengthens the bond between U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean service members, highlighting the enduring alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Eun Jun Choi)