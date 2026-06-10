Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division run in formation during the KATUSA Friendship Week Run Across the Peninsula at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event that strengthens the bond between U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean service members, highlighting the enduring alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Eun Jun Choi)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 01:48
|Photo ID:
|9741879
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-OT154-7320
|Resolution:
|6567x4315
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship Week: Run [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Eun Jun Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.