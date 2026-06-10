Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter wave the American flag as they lead a formation of runners from the air during the KATUSA Friendship Week Run Across the Peninsula at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2026. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event that strengthens the bond between U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean service members, highlighting the enduring alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Eun Jun Choi)