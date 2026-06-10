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    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK [Image 29 of 35]

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    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK

    SITKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, hoists a simulated evacuee while conducting search-and-rescue training during SAREX 2026 near Sitka, Alaska, April 16, 2026. SAREX 2026 was a search-and-rescue exercise conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sector Southeastern Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of USCG Air Station Sitka. Participants also included Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, Air Force Reserve pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron out of Portland, Ore., civilian search and rescue personnel with Sitka Search and Rescue, and volunteers from the National Park Service. The collaborative and realistic training drew on the participants’ varied backgrounds, experiences, and practices, to enhance SAR proficiency and collective readiness when conducting life-saving missions along Alaska’s extensive and austere coast. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9741632
    VIRIN: 260416-Z-HY271-1948
    Resolution: 5879x3919
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: SITKA, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

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    This work, U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK
    U.S. Coast Guard aviators host Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen during SAREX 2026 at Sitka, AK

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    MH-60T Jayhawk
    UH-60L Black Hawk
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    search and rescue
    SAREX
    Department of Homelmand Security

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