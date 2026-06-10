Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026

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Horses with the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard graze in Elizabeth Colorado after the Elizabeth Stampede, June 7, 2026. As the last remaining mounted color guard in the Marine Corps, the unit’s participation in the Elizabeth Stampede showcased Marine Corps tradition, professionalism and horsemanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)