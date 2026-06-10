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    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026 [Image 40 of 40]

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    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026

    ELIZABETH, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Horses with the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard graze in Elizabeth Colorado after the Elizabeth Stampede, June 7, 2026. As the last remaining mounted color guard in the Marine Corps, the unit’s participation in the Elizabeth Stampede showcased Marine Corps tradition, professionalism and horsemanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9741402
    VIRIN: 260607-M-FR804-1054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026 [Image 40 of 40], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026

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    TAGS

    rodeo
    Color Guard
    Mounted Color Guard
    Community Relations
    Marines
    USMC

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