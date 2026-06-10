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    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026 [Image 33 of 40]

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    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026

    ELIZABETH, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard helps with the mutton busting event during the Elizabeth Stampede rodeo, June 6, 2026. As the last remaining mounted color guard in the Marine Corps, the unit’s participation in the Elizabeth Stampede showcased Marine Corps tradition, professionalism and horsemanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9741393
    VIRIN: 260606-M-FR804-1123
    Resolution: 4498x2999
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026 [Image 40 of 40], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026

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    TAGS

    rodeo
    Color Guard
    Mounted Color Guard
    Marines
    Community Relations
    USMC

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