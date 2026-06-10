The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard helps with the mutton busting event during the Elizabeth Stampede rodeo, June 6, 2026. As the last remaining mounted color guard in the Marine Corps, the unit’s participation in the Elizabeth Stampede showcased Marine Corps tradition, professionalism and horsemanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9741389
|VIRIN:
|260606-M-FR804-1083
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Elizabeth Stampede 2026 [Image 40 of 40], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.