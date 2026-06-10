U.S. Army service members participating in the Warfighter Exercise gather at the USO on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2026, to enjoy hot dogs and spend time together during a break from training. The USO provided a welcoming environment where Soldiers could relax, connect with one another and recharge in support of the exercise. (U.S. Virginia Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9740837
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-JL021-1003
|Resolution:
|7635x5092
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO supports service members at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 2 of 2], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.