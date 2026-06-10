USO supports service members at Fort Indiantown Gap

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U.S. Army service members participating in the Warfighter Exercise gather at the USO on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2026, to enjoy hot dogs and spend time together during a break from training. The USO provided a welcoming environment where Soldiers could relax, connect with one another and recharge in support of the exercise. (U.S. Virginia Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)