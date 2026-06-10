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    USO supports service members at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 2 of 2]

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    USO supports service members at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army service members participating in the Warfighter Exercise gather at the USO on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2026, to enjoy hot dogs and spend time together during a break from training. The USO provided a welcoming environment where Soldiers could relax, connect with one another and recharge in support of the exercise. (U.S. Virginia Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9740837
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-JL021-1003
    Resolution: 7635x5092
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USO supports service members at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 2 of 2], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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