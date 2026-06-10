On April 13, 2026, the U.S. Army’s aviation and acquisition communities gathered to witness a significant milestone in heavy-lift aviation. PM Cargo officially delivered CH-47F Chinook helicopter #8494—the final Block I aircraft produced for the Army.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9740491
|VIRIN:
|260413-O-ZE044-9871
|Resolution:
|866x573
|Size:
|124.15 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transition to the Future: PM Cargo Delivers Final CH-47F Block I, Shifts Focus to Block II Production, by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Transition to the Future: PM Cargo Delivers Final CH-47F Block I, Shifts Focus to Block II Production
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