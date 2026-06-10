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    Transition to the Future: PM Cargo Delivers Final CH-47F Block I, Shifts Focus to Block II Production

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    Transition to the Future: PM Cargo Delivers Final CH-47F Block I, Shifts Focus to Block II Production

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Matthew Ryan 

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    On April 13, 2026, the U.S. Army’s aviation and acquisition communities gathered to witness a significant milestone in heavy-lift aviation. PM Cargo officially delivered CH-47F Chinook helicopter #8494—the final Block I aircraft produced for the Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9740491
    VIRIN: 260413-O-ZE044-9871
    Resolution: 866x573
    Size: 124.15 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Transition to the Future: PM Cargo Delivers Final CH-47F Block I, Shifts Focus to Block II Production, by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Transition to the Future: PM Cargo Delivers Final CH-47F Block I, Shifts Focus to Block II Production

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