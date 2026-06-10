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This work, Transition to the Future: PM Cargo Delivers Final CH-47F Block I, Shifts Focus to Block II Production, by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.