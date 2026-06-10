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    NAVSUP, NAVFAC host University of North Florida Industry Day [Image 3 of 3]

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    NAVSUP, NAVFAC host University of North Florida Industry Day

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    More than 40 small business owners participate in Industry Day at the University of North Florida, hosted by the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Offices of Small Business Programs in partnership with the Small Business Development Center June 9, 2026.

    The event provided insight into proposal evaluation processes, upcoming procurement opportunities, and best practices for competing for government contracts, strengthening collaboration with industry partners and supporting the Navy's mission and maritime industrial base. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:04
    Photo ID: 9740474
    VIRIN: 260609-N-N1901-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    NAVSUP, NAVFAC host University of North Florida Industry Day
    NAVSUP, NAVFAC host University of North Florida Industry Day
    NAVSUP, NAVFAC host University of North Florida Industry Day

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