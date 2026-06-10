NAVSUP, NAVFAC host University of North Florida Industry Day

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More than 40 small business owners participate in Industry Day at the University of North Florida, hosted by the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Offices of Small Business Programs in partnership with the Small Business Development Center June 9, 2026.



The event provided insight into proposal evaluation processes, upcoming procurement opportunities, and best practices for competing for government contracts, strengthening collaboration with industry partners and supporting the Navy's mission and maritime industrial base. (Courtesy photo)