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    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026 [Image 3 of 12]

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    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Jacksonville, Fla. (June 9, 2026) Kelly Miller, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Danica Laguardia (not pictured), and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Austin Lussier (not pictured), assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented a Medical Inspector General Certificate of Recognition by Capt. William Deniston, medical inspector general (MEDIG), U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), for their dedicated service in the command's Operational Forces Medical Liaison Services department. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Lucas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9740354
    VIRIN: 260609-D-ME175-1608
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026
    Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026

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