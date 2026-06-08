Medical Inspector General Recognizes NH Jacksonville Staff - June 9, 2026

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Jacksonville, Fla. (June 9, 2026) Kelly Miller, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Danica Laguardia (not pictured), and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Austin Lussier (not pictured), assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented a Medical Inspector General Certificate of Recognition by Capt. William Deniston, medical inspector general (MEDIG), U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), for their dedicated service in the command's Operational Forces Medical Liaison Services department. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Lucas)