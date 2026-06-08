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    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026 [Image 7 of 11]

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    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    A Royal Netherland diver surfaces with equipment during counter-unmanned underwater vehicle system installation training with U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9739567
    VIRIN: 260609-N-XT273-1020
    Resolution: 2927x1629
    Size: 616.24 KB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026

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    BALTOPS2026

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