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    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026 [Image 3 of 11]

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    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C) and Royal Netherlands Navy divers stage equipment from a pier and rigid-hull inflatable boat during counter-unmanned underwater vehicle system installation training at Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9739560
    VIRIN: 260609-N-XT273-1011
    Resolution: 3208x1788
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026
    Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026

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    BALTOPS2026

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