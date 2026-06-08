Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026

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U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C) and Royal Netherlands Navy divers stage equipment from a pier and rigid-hull inflatable boat during counter-unmanned underwater vehicle system installation training at Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.