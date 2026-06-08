Combined Dive Teams Install Counter-Unmanned Underwater Vehicle System During BALTOPS 2026

Royal Netherland Navy divers prepare lines and equipment for a counter-unmanned underwater vehicle system as part of a combined maritime security training scenario during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9739555
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-XT273-1003
|Resolution:
|3220x1812
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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