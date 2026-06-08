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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit [Image 2 of 3]

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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

    ROMANIA

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From right, U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presents a gift to Romanian air force Lt. Gen. Leonard Gabriel Barboi, Romanian air force Chief of Staff, during an immersion tour at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 23, 2026. During the visit, Spain observed how the squadron’s remotely piloted aircraft operations contribute to combat airpower generation, strengthen regional security and enhance NATO’s collective defense posture. (Courtesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 08:45
    Photo ID: 9739317
    VIRIN: 260523-F-SQ839-2851
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 536.85 KB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit
    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit
    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

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    COMACC, 31 FW, 731 EATKS, readiness

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