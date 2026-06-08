COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

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From right, U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presents a gift to Romanian air force Lt. Gen. Leonard Gabriel Barboi, Romanian air force Chief of Staff, during an immersion tour at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 23, 2026. During the visit, Spain observed how the squadron’s remotely piloted aircraft operations contribute to combat airpower generation, strengthen regional security and enhance NATO’s collective defense posture. (Courtesy)