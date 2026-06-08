COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, learns about the Romanian MiG-21 Fishbed from Romanian air force Col. Dumitru Calin Hulea, 71st Air Base deputy commander, during an immersion tour at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 23, 2026. Spain engaged with Airmen across the installation to better understand the expertise, innovation and dedication that enable mission success in a dynamic operational environment. (Courtesy)