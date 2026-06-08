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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit [Image 3 of 3]

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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

    ROMANIA

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, learns about the Romanian MiG-21 Fishbed from Romanian air force Col. Dumitru Calin Hulea, 71st Air Base deputy commander, during an immersion tour at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 23, 2026. Spain engaged with Airmen across the installation to better understand the expertise, innovation and dedication that enable mission success in a dynamic operational environment. (Courtesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 08:45
    Photo ID: 9739315
    VIRIN: 260523-F-SQ839-7123
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit
    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit
    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

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    readiness
    COMACC
    Operational readiness exercise
    31 FW
    731 EATKS

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