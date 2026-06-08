COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, alongside the 31st Fighter Wing command team and the 731st Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a group photo during an immersion tour at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 23, 2026. During the visit, Spain and Unterseher engaged with Airmen across the installation to better understand the expertise, innovation and dedication that enables mission success in a dynamic operational environment. (Courtesy)