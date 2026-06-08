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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit [Image 1 of 3]

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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

    ROMANIA

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, alongside the 31st Fighter Wing command team and the 731st Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a group photo during an immersion tour at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 23, 2026. During the visit, Spain and Unterseher engaged with Airmen across the installation to better understand the expertise, innovation and dedication that enables mission success in a dynamic operational environment. (Courtesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 08:45
    Photo ID: 9739311
    VIRIN: 260523-F-SQ839-1011
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit
    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit
    COMACC connects with Airmen, mission during 731 EATKS visit

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    COMACC, 31 FW, 731 EATKS, readiness

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