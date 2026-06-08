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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program [Image 28 of 30]

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

    MANOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Youth Impact Program, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, June 9, 2026. During the YIP’s two-week period, local youth throughout the island of Oahu learned portions of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program, built and launched rockets, were mentored by local active-duty Soldiers, and spent time with the UH at Manoa Head Football Coach, Timmy Chang. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 03:58
    Photo ID: 9738977
    VIRIN: 260609-A-EM105-3667
    Resolution: 5169x3446
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: MANOA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program [Image 30 of 30], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

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