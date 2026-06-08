94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

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U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Youth Impact Program, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, June 8, 2026. The YIP was a program that supported local Hawaiian youth throughout the island of Oahu by teaching them elements of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program for kids from 5th to 8th grade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)