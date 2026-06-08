94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

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U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Youth Impact Program, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, June 9, 2026. During the YIP’s two-week period, local youth throughout the island of Oahu learned portions of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program, built and launched rockets, were mentored by local active-duty Soldiers, and spent time with the UH at Manoa Head Football Coach, Timmy Chang. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)