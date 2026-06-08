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    Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion [Image 11 of 11]

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    Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert 

    8th Army

    U.S. and Republic of Korea senior enlisted leaders pose for a group photo following a Keystone 2026 professional development session at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The session provided an opportunity for leaders to exchange deployment experiences and best practices, strengthening combined readiness and the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 01:24
    Photo ID: 9738729
    VIRIN: 260605-A-JR370-1308
    Resolution: 4915x3932
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keystone
    USArmy
    E3B
    INDOPACOM
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