Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion

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U.S. and Republic of Korea senior enlisted leaders pose for a group photo following a Keystone 2026 professional development session at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The session provided an opportunity for leaders to exchange deployment experiences and best practices, strengthening combined readiness and the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)