U.S. and Republic of Korea senior enlisted leaders pose for a group photo following a Keystone 2026 professional development session at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The session provided an opportunity for leaders to exchange deployment experiences and best practices, strengthening combined readiness and the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 01:24
|Photo ID:
|9738729
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-JR370-1308
|Resolution:
|4915x3932
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.