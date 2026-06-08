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    Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion [Image 10 of 11]

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    Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer, command sergeant major of United States Forces Korea, and Republic of Korea Army Command Sgt. Maj. Young Il Kim, Combined Forces Command senior enlisted advisor to the chairman, speak during a Keystone 2026 professional development session at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The discussion enabled senior enlisted leaders to share operational lessons learned, strengthening relationships and professional expertise that support combined readiness across the Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 01:24
    Photo ID: 9738728
    VIRIN: 260605-A-JR370-1300
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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