U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer, command sergeant major of United States Forces Korea, and Republic of Korea Army Command Sgt. Maj. Young Il Kim, Combined Forces Command senior enlisted advisor to the chairman, speak during a Keystone 2026 professional development session at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The discussion enabled senior enlisted leaders to share operational lessons learned, strengthening relationships and professional expertise that support combined readiness across the Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 01:24
|Photo ID:
|9738728
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-JR370-1300
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.