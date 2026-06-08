Keystone 2026: Deployment Discussion

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer, command sergeant major of United States Forces Korea, and Republic of Korea Army Command Sgt. Maj. Young Il Kim, Combined Forces Command senior enlisted advisor to the chairman, speak during a Keystone 2026 professional development session at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The discussion enabled senior enlisted leaders to share operational lessons learned, strengthening relationships and professional expertise that support combined readiness across the Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)