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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Leon Ward, assigned to 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, receives his Expert Infantryman Badge during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) graduation ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. The event highlights the Army’s commitment to developing highly trained and disciplined professionals prepared for future operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)