Keystone 2026: E3B Opening Ceremony

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer, command sergeant major of United States Forces Korea, pins an Expert Infantryman Badge on 1st Lt. Leon Ward, assigned to 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) graduation ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 5, 2026. E3B recognizes Soldiers who achieve the Army’s highest standards of technical competence, physical fitness, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)